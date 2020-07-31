Jackson produced 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson played the bulk of the point guard minutes Thursday, struggling from the field all the way. Patrick Beverley played 16 minutes off the bench after being a game-time decision. Jackson may continue to start in the short-term but it would appear the minutes' distribution will at least even out over the coming games. Jackson is merely a source of points on his best night and is not someone to target in most resumption leagues.