Jackson scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran guard was nearly a one-man second unit for the Clippers, scoring more points than the rest of the bench combined. Patrick Beverley played only 20 minutes Tuesday in his return to the starting lineup, and as his role grows it could cut into Jackson's court time, but he should remain the team's best source of instant offense off the bench.