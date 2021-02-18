Jackson tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in a loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jackson was looked to carry a heavier offensive load with Kawhi Leonard (leg) and Paul George (toe) both out of action, and the veteran point guard responded with a respectable final stat line. However, Jackson is shooting only 42.7 percent on the season and is averaging a modest 8.6 points per contest, so he shouldn't be counted on for consistent production even with his superstar teammates on the shelf.