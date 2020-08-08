Jackson recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson drew the start and played a strong game. He shot efficiently and was effective as a playmaker, turning the ball over just once compared to five assists. The performance was the fifth time this season Jackson has posted at least 17 points and five dimes.