Jackson totaled just five points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over Golden State.

Jackson was far from spectacular during Thursday's blowout victory but perhaps the biggest news was the injury to Patrick Beverley (knee). While there has been no word on the severity of the injury, the Clippers are going to be extra cautious given it is something that has already sidelined the veteran this season. If Beverley does miss time, Jackson makes sense as a speculative add in standard leagues, as does Lou Williams.