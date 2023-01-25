Jackson finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 133-115 win over the Lakers.

Though some of his offensive production came late in the contest during garbage time, Jackson is nonetheless beginning to stake a claim into some of starting point guard Terance Mann's minutes. The two players have had a roughly even split of the playing time over the past four games, with Jackson averaging 21 minutes to Mann's 22.8. Jackson has reached double figures in scoring in each of those contests while converting on 44.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 45.5 percent of his three-point tries.