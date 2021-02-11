Jackson delivered 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.
Jackson was one of five Clippers that scored in double digits in this game, and while he's been a volume scorer throughout most of his career, he relied on efficiency this time around -- he only missed two shots from the field and one of his seven attempts from the charity stripe. Jackson will probably head back to the bench once Paul George (toe) is ready to return, but Jackson could be a decent streaming alternative in most formats due to his scoring ability.
