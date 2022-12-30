Jackson is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Pacers due to left Achilles soreness.

Jackson has already missed two games in December due to lingering pain in his left Achilles and is iffy for Saturday's contest. He has logged 25 or fewer minutes in four of his last five games while averaging 11.2 points across that span. If Jackson were to miss, John Wall would likely enter the starting lineup and Terance Mann could see an expanded role.