Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland due to right Achilles soreness, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Jackson headed to the locker room with an injury during Saturday's matchup with Atlanta and eventually returned to the court, but he's apparently not fully clear of the issue. The 32-year-old will likely have an increased role Sunday, if available, since Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are sitting out.