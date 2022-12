Jackson posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 victory over the Hornets.

Jackson was back in action after missing the past two games with an Achilles issue, sliding straight back into the starting lineup. Despite his relatively consistent role, Jackson is unlikely to be anything more than a situational streamer given the Clippers are now running at close to full strength.