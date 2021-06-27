Jackson finished with 20 points (8-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 40 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Suns.

Jackson's efficiency levels weren't very high and he needed 24 shots just to get to the 20-point mark, but he was the Clippers' second-best scorer behind Paul Geroge once again. The veteran floor general has embraced the bigger offensive role with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined and has scored at least 20 points in three of four games during the current series -- he has reached that mark in five of his last six playoff appearances as well. He's also on a run of six straight games with at least two three-pointers made.