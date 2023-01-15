Head coach Tyronn Lue said that Jackson will step in as the Clippers' backup point guard behind starter Terance Mann beginning with Sunday's game against the Rockets with John Wall (abdomen) sidelined for at least the next two weeks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After starting in each of his first 38 appearances of the season, Jackson was dropped from the top unit in favor of Mann a week ago and has logged just eight total minutes while coming off the bench for the past three contests. Though he'll continue to work in a reserve role, Jackson will at least reclaim a rotation spot now that Wall is likely sidelined until at least the early part of February. Expect Mann to continue to dominate the playing time at the position, rendering Jackson little more than a deep-league entity while he presumably handles a role that vacillates between 15 and 25 minutes per game.