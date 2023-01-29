Jackson (undisclosed) returned in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
It appears Jackson was dealing with a minor issue. However, he may land on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, given that it's a back-to-back.
