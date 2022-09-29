Coach Ty Lue indicated Thursday that Jackson (rest) has been playing with the first unit early in camp, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jackson is one of four Clippers players -- Wall included -- slate to sit out the team's preseason opener Friday versus Maccabi Ra'anana. While the situation figures to be fluid, with both Jackson and Wall seeing a good amount of minutes on the ball, Jackson appears to have the upper hand early in camp, while Wall has been running with the second unit.