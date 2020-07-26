Jackson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage win over the Wizards.
Jackson is the expected starter at point guard until Patrick Beverley returns. Rodney McGruder will also see time at the position.
