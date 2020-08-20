Jackson produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to the Mavericks.
Jackson moved into the starting lineup for Game 2 after Patrick Beverley (calf) was ruled out. He spent 26 minutes on the floor and while his production was serviceable, the Clippers are certainly going to need more from him if Beverley is to miss further time.
