Jackson generated 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson has scored in double figures in two of the last three games, this after being held scoreless in the playoff opener. He doesn't spend a lot of time with the ball in his hands, so Jackson likely isn't the most trustworthy option for fantasy purposes. Nevertheless, he has earned at least 26 minutes in two of the last three games and as long as he's earning decent playing time he's at least worthy of some consideration.