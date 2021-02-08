Jackson had 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT) and four assists in Sunday's loss to the Kings.

Making another start with Patrick Beverley (knee) still sidelined, Jackson had somewhat of a bounce-back game after scoring just two total points (0-7 FG, 2-2 FT) over his last two games. Jackson should remain in the lineup as long as Beverley sits, but he's too inconsistent to hold significant fantasy value -- especially as the Clippers enter a three-game week.