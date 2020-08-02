Jackson generated 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

Jackson was efficient offensively while making an impact in multiple categories. He'll need to keep making open outside shots if he's going to maintain a steady role throughout the restart. Patrick Beverley has been on a minutes restriction while Lou Williams (not injury related) may return for the team's next game, so Tuesday's tilt against the Suns and the contests thereafter may shed some light on Jackson's role as the playoffs draw nearer.