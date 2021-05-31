Jackson tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

After posting a two-point dud in Game 1, Jackson has been on a roll, averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals over his last three games. The 31-year-old has started the last two games for the Clippers and has helped them win two straight games, evening the series to 2-2. The 10-year veteran will look to help make it three wins in a row for Los Angeles in Game 5 on Wednesday.