Jackson had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Jackson came off the bench in the first two games of the series but started here, and he reached the 15-point mark for the second game in a row. Able to provide a scoring punch regardless of the role, Jackson is averaging 11.0 points per game so far in the series.