Jackson tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in Tuesday's 135-116 victory over Washington.

Jackson's 28 minutes were the third most on the team and paced all reserves in the contest. He came into the game having scored just five points across 19 minutes off the bench over his previous two outings following a 13-game run as a starter. Jackson's inconsistency this season has relegated him to the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues, and Tuesday's solid performance isn't likely to put him on the radar considering the fact that his time as a starter is likely in the past.