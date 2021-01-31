Jackson scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in a 123-115 win over New York on Sunday.

Jackson scored in double digits in his fifth-straight outing, and has eclipsed 10 points in each game in which he's played more than 22 minutes. The veteran has scored well above his season average of 7.8 points per game over the guard's last four games in a starting role, averaging 16.0 points over that span.