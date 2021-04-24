Jackson notched 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

After taking Wednesday's game off, Jackson returned to the court and delivered a solid stat line with contributions across the board. He has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests and is firmly entrenched as the team's starting point guard, especially with Patrick Beverley (hand) still out.