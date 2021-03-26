Jackson had 28 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Jackson took advantage of the fact that the Clippers were without the likes of Kawhi Leonard (foot), Rajon Rondo (groin -- recently acquired) and Patrick Beverley (knee), and he delivered one of his best performances of the campaign while leading the team in scoring in this win despite being shorthanded. Jackson was coming off four straight single-digit scoring appearances but has performed well when given enough playing time -- he is averaging 14.4 points per game when playing 25 or more minutes this season (14 appearances).