Jackson had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to Denver.

Although Jackson came close to a double-double, his volatile stat lines are a source of frustration for fantasy managers. After appearing to get back on track last week, he's posted subpar numbers during the Clippers' 0-2 run. One bright spot is his assist total, which has stayed steady over the past couple of weeks.