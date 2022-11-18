Jackson ended with 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 96-91 win over the Pistons.

Jackson paced the Clippers in scoring on Thursday night, racking up 16 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field while also knocking down all four of his free-throw attempts. He only took four shots in the second half but still finished with a team and season-high 23 points as the Clippers sent the Pistons to their fifth straight loss. Jackson made all six of his free-throws in the contest and is perfect from the foul line (21-21) since going 1-of-2 in the Clippers' first game of the season.