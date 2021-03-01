Jackson played only three minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, finishing scoreless with one steal.

Jackson played 21 and 28 minutes in a pair of games within the last week, but with the Clippers now fully healthy, he looks to be back on the outskirts of the regular rotation. The Boston College product can occasionally be useful when Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams or Paul George miss time, but he's not worth much fantasy consideration at the moment.