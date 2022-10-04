Jackson (rest) will start Monday's preseason game against the Tail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jackson was held out of Friday's exhibition against Maccabi Ra'anana due to rest purposes, but he'll see live action Monday evening. He figures to continue to share time on the ball with John Wall throughout the preseason and into the regular season.
