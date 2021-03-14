Jackson will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

With Patrick Beverley (knee) sidelined, Jackson will re-enter the lineup at point guard, where he'll likely stay for the duration of the Clippers' three-game road trip. In 16 games as a starter this season, Jackson holds averages of 12.0 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 made threes in 28.6 minutes.