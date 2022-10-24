Jackson had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns.

Jackson (groin) was unable to make meaningful contributions Sunday. While he was described as "somewhat limited" entering Saturday's contest, Jackson scored 14 points in a win over Sacramento. It's unclear how hobbled the 32-year-old is, but he'll have a chance to bounce-back Tuesday against Oklahoma City.