Jackson contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

Jackson reached the 20-point mark for the second time in the current month, but he plays a secondary role in an offense that's regularly carried by at least one of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George duo. As such, he can't be relied upon to deliver strong scoring numbers on a regular basis. He's averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field in December.