Jackson collected 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in a 113-90 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

Jackson came off the bench for the second consecutive game with Patrick Beverley back in the starting five and put together a strong offensive performance. The guard has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine contests and averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over that stretch.