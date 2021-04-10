Jackson scored 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Rockets.

The veteran guard got the start at the point with Patrick Beverley (hand) and Rajon Rondo (hip) on the shelf and scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in the last nine games. Even when Rondo is 100 percent, Jackson figures to see significant minutes down the stretch with Beverley likely out until May.