Jackson won't suit up for Friday's international contest against Maccabi Ra'anana, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Jackson joins several veteran Clippers who will sit out the game, allowing others battling for roles and roster spots to share the spotlight. His next chance to make his preseason debut surfaces Monday against the Trail Blazers.
