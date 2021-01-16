Jackson will get the start at point guard in Friday's game against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
With Lou Williams (hip) and Patrick Beverley (personal) sidelined, Jackson is in line for an extended role in Sacramento. He has averaged just 5.6 points across 13.5 minutes in 10 games this season.
