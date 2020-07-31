Jackson is starting for the Clippers during Thursday's opener against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Jackson is starting over Patrick Beverley, who will still play in the opener but was a game-time decision after not participating in this morning's shootaround. As such, even if Jackson doesn't handle a full starter's load of minutes, he looks set to play an increased role.
