Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Starting Saturday
Jackson will get the start at point guard for Saturday's tilt with Sacramento, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jackson take on first-unit point guard duties for his Clippers' debut. Across 14 games with Detroit this season, the 29-year-old averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.
