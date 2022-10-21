Jackson (groin) is starting in Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jackson was listed as probable prior to the contest due to minor groin soreness but is confirmed to play and start Thursday. His status as the starting point guard means offseason acquisition John Wall will come off the bench, but Wall may still garner a sizeable role in the backcourt.
