Jackson will start Thursday against the Wizards, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers are getting Kawhi Leonard (back) back, but Paul George was ruled out due to dizziness. As a result, Jackson will receive his second-consecutive start. Jackson went for 25 points Tuesday during a loss to Boston.
