Jackson will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jackson will rejoin the starting five for Wednesday's contest as John Wall shifts to a reserve role. In Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Jackson provided 11 points, three assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.
