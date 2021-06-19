Jackson got a double-double with 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in Friday's 131-119 win over the Jazz.

Jackson had arguably his best game of the entire season. Most of his production came in the second half as he had 22 points, 10 assists, three steals and did not commit a single turnover. The 31-year-old has hit a second gear in the playoffs, averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game while also shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. He's going to continue to be relied on as one of the Clippers' primary scoring threats while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined.