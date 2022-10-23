Jackson (groin) is "somewhat restricted" for Saturday's game against the Kings, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson played just 23 minutes in the opener while splitting time with John Wall. Wall is out for rest Saturday, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a massive uptick in workload for Jackson. Norman Powell may see more of a role increase, especially with Kawhi Leonard (rest) also sidelined.
