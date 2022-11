Jackson notched 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over Houston.

Jackson registered double figures in scoring, but he couldn't connect from deep and struggled overall from the field. He's scored 12 or more points in three of eight contests so far this season despite averaging 28.9 minutes per game.