Jackson finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 victory over Sacramento.
Jackson illustrated why he is an occasional fantasy risk in Saturday's decisive win. His poor shooting night was a huge regression from his 34-point performance Thursday night against the Bulls. With Paul George (rest) sitting out for the final game of the regular season, the point guard should have ample opportunity to put up a solid stat line.
