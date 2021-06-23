Jackson delivered 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss against the Suns.

Jackson ended as the Clippers' second-best scorer behind Paul George and continues to excel in this postseason, as he has embraced the role of being Los Angeles' second option offensively while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined. The veteran floor general has scored at least 15 points in six of his last seven postseason appearances and, in fact, this game ended a three-game streak with at least 20 points for the former Boston College standout.