Jackson exited late in Thursday's 113-103 win over the Suns after experiencing swelling in his eye, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished the night with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after the contest that Jackson likely could have returned to the contest if needed, so the eye issue doesn't sound like anything that will keep him sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday versus Houston. Jackson has moved to the bench for LA's last two contests after starting point guard Patrick Beverley made his return from a 12-game absence due to a knee injury.