Jackson wasn't available late in Sunday's loss to the Jazz due to a knee injury, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson banged knees in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, and coach Ty Lue revealed after the game that the point guard was unavailable for the final 18 minutes. Prior to his departure, he tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), a rebound and a steal in 20 minutes. Lue isn't yet sure whether Jackson will be available Monday against Cleveland.