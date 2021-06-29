Jackson accumulated 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-102 win over the Suns.

The 31-year-old bounced back from Saturday's inefficient performance where he made only 33 percent of his shots to post 23 points on 57 percent field-goal shooting. Jackson has been a steady contributor for Los Angeles, averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds 3.2 three-pointers and 2.8 assists over his last five games. The 10-year veteran will look to help the Clippers force a Game 7 at home on Wednesday.