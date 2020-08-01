Jackson will come off the bench Saturday against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick Beverley will reclaim his starting spot. However, he's remaining on a minutes limit, so Jackson should still garner plenty of time on the court, and he could run the second unit due to Lou Williams (quarantine) and Montrezl Harrell (personal) still being sidelined. In the opener, Jackson played 34 minutes and posted 10 points on 10 shots, six rebounds and four assists.